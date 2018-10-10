Muscle car dealer denies assaulting 'Sugardaddy.com' bride

A MUSCLE car dealer charged for domestic assault, intimidation, and other threats, has accused his Czech bride of fabricating claims against him to gain a protection visa.

Paul Joseph Nisi represented himself in Lismore Local Court from inside the glass dock on Tuesday.

Nisi had spent a night in prison after being charged for breaching an apprehended violence order after he turned up to face court on Monday

He faces four sets of charges, including three counts of breaching an AVO, using a carriage service to menace and threaten, two counts of stalking/intimidation, and common assault against his wife.

He is also facing an unrelated assault charge on another person.

The 60-year-old car dealer told the court he "rather stupidly" met his 32-year-old wife on the "Sugardaddy.com" when she was "12 weeks from being deported", and "within two months" she was pregnant with their child.

A screenshot of the website sugardaddy.com. Contributed

He claimed he claimed his wife had a "vested interest" to have him charged because if she could secure a domestic violence conviction against him her future in Australia was "home and hosed".

"This is all trumped up Your Honour," he said.

"Can someone show me one instance where my wife has a mark on her?"

When Magistrate Michael Dakin listed each charge against Nisi, the 60-year-old entered pleas of not guilty to all 12 charges and gave colourful explanations in his defence.

He said he was not guilty of common assault on his wife on September 29, and nor breaching the subsequently imposed apprehended violence order on October 1.

He also said he was not guilty of assaulting another man in an unrelated incident on September 14 - but claimed the alleged victim "tried to rip me off" and he was the one assaulted.

Nisi said the charges were "fabricated lies".

"There's been that much trumped up stuff by my wife I don't know what's going on anymore."

To support her he said he had bought an "$800,000 house at Tullera" but she had also demanded minimum $500 a week, a "fully maintained" car and $50,000 upfront.

"She's not worked a day in her life since I met her."

He said he was going to report her to the Immigration Department, FaCS, and charge her for assault and "if she gets sent back to Prague, so be it".

"I will not be railroaded by some scammer I found on Sugardaddy.com."

He pleaded with Magistrate Michael Dakin to be granted bail, saying he had a muscle car business "worth a million dollars" to run which supported the local community.

The court also heard Nisi had medical conditions including potential bipolar disorder, and a bowel condition for which he was on medication.

However due to the seriousness of the breach AVO charge, Nisi was required to show cause why he should be released.

Police prosecutor Brett Gradisnik opposed bail due to the number of allegations. "It's not one matter, it's not two, it's four," he said.

Ultimately, Magistrate Michael Dakin said he could not grant bail due the "frequency" of the alleged offending and the fact there was more than one victim, but said he was "not unsympathetic" to Nisi's situation.

Nisi vowed to make a bail application to the Supreme Court

The matter next returns to Lismore Local Court on November 21.