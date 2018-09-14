Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A snake was found in a Murwillumbah woman's home yesterday.
A snake was found in a Murwillumbah woman's home yesterday.
Offbeat

Murwillumbah woman's shocking snake discovery

Rick Koenig
by
13th Sep 2018 5:00 AM

MURWILLUMBAH resident Mikki Taylor was in the middle of renovating her caravan on a friend's property when she made a shocking discovery.

After packing a box full of keepsakes to put away in a cupboard, she felt something move against her arm and saw a flash of brown before she quickly ran outside to get her partner.

Inside the cupboard was a brown night tiger, a snake which is aggressive but not considered dangerous to humans.

Ms Taylor said she was "surprised and shocked" to find the snake due to the amount of noise which had been going on while renovating.

"I'm just surprised it got in there, we have to get it to out to find out how it got in, there's been so much banging and crashing going on and they hate noise so we don't know why it was in there," she said.

"This one just wanted to get away from me but I think we both got the biggest fright."

Ms Taylor said she'd had several encounters with snakes before and would let this one leave "on its own accord" unless it stuck around.

"We'll just make it really difficult for it to hang around by being noisy," she said.

"If that doesn't work we'll have to get it removed because we have two elderly cats and an old dog."

murwillumbah snake tree snake tweed
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Scam targets couple: 'It's hardly worth having a telephone'

    premium_icon Scam targets couple: 'It's hardly worth having a telephone'

    Crime "I'M 79, it's hard enough trying to keep your wits about you without having to try to battle the scammers."

    $3.5 million announced for new Ballina sports centre

    premium_icon $3.5 million announced for new Ballina sports centre

    News State-of-the-art facility just doubled in size

    'Disgusting' koala hit and run

    'Disgusting' koala hit and run

    Environment Hit and run of a little koala has left the witness shaken and angry

    Could these DAs change the face of a village forever?

    premium_icon Could these DAs change the face of a village forever?

    Council News Village could be on the cusp of feeling much more like suburbia

    Local Partners