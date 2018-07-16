Murwillumbah man arrested following hit and run

A CCTV image of a white ute involved in an alleged hit and run last week.

A MURWILLUMBAH man has been arrested following a hit and run during an alleged street race in Tweed Heads South last weekend.

At around 8pm last Sunday three vehicles including a white ute were seen travelling south bound along Minjungbal Drive in the area at high speed.

As the three vehicles headed towards Sextons Hill Drive the white ute mounted a kerb after failing to navigate a right hand turn in the road.

The vehicle struck a 59-year-old woman who had been walking with a 62-year-old man but fled the scene without stopping.

The woman was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with a fractured ankle and head injuries, and police were forced to identify the vehicle using CCTV footage.

The alleged driver of the vehicle, a 27-year-old Murwillumbah man, was arrested last Thursday and has been charged with multiple offences.

He will now appear in Tweed Heads Local Court to face charges of aggravated driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, failure to stop and assist and negligent driving.

Police are still conducting an investigation into dark grey late model Ford Festiva and white sports motorcycle thought to have been involved in the incident.