Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A CCTV image of a white ute involved in an alleged hit and run last week.
A CCTV image of a white ute involved in an alleged hit and run last week.
News

Murwillumbah man arrested following hit and run

Rick Koenig
by
15th Jul 2018 11:31 AM

A MURWILLUMBAH man has been arrested following a hit and run during an alleged street race in Tweed Heads South last weekend.

At around 8pm last Sunday three vehicles including a white ute were seen travelling south bound along Minjungbal Drive in the area at high speed.

As the three vehicles headed towards Sextons Hill Drive the white ute mounted a kerb after failing to navigate a right hand turn in the road.

The vehicle struck a 59-year-old woman who had been walking with a 62-year-old man but fled the scene without stopping.

The woman was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with a fractured ankle and head injuries, and police were forced to identify the vehicle using CCTV footage.

The alleged driver of the vehicle, a 27-year-old Murwillumbah man, was arrested last Thursday and has been charged with multiple offences.

He will now appear in Tweed Heads Local Court to face charges of aggravated driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, failure to stop and assist and negligent driving.

Police are still conducting an investigation into dark grey late model Ford Festiva and white sports motorcycle thought to have been involved in the incident.

hit and run murwillumbah street race tweed byron police district tweed heads south
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    22-year-old mystery: Conflicting stories in quest for truth

    premium_icon 22-year-old mystery: Conflicting stories in quest for truth

    News THE shotgun blast believed to have killed Lismore's Jeffrey Brooks at a crayfish farm was heard by a neighbour 1km away.

    Sad end for man who was dramatically rescued during flood

    premium_icon Sad end for man who was dramatically rescued during flood

    News "Deeply disturbing that someone has died under these circumstances”

    Did we take your photo at Lismore outdoor show?

    premium_icon Did we take your photo at Lismore outdoor show?

    News Happy campers converged on the Lismore Showground this weekend

    How will climate change affect the Northern Rivers?

    premium_icon How will climate change affect the Northern Rivers?

    Weather Climate predictions for the next 10, 20, 50 years have been released

    Local Partners