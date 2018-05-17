Murwillumbah in lock down as hazmat crews called in

Emergency crews have been called to Murwillumbah Community Health Centre.

Emergency crews have been called to Murwillumbah Community Health Centre. Richie Mamando

RESIDENTS and office workers have been evacuated and a street closed down as emergency services respond to an alleged hazardous incident at Nullum St, Murwillumbah.

The Murwillumbah Community Health Centre was reportedly evacuated earlier this afternoon, while vehicles and pedestrians have been redirected from both ends of Nullum St, Murwillumbah.

A NSW Police spokesperson confirmed emergency services were on the scene investigating, while Hazmat-suited crew have been spotted on site entering the Health Centre.

Photos View Photo Gallery

More information to come.