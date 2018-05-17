Menu
Emergency crews have been called to Murwillumbah Community Health Centre.
Emergency crews have been called to Murwillumbah Community Health Centre. Richie Mamando
Murwillumbah in lock down as hazmat crews called in

Aisling Brennan
by
17th May 2018 3:54 PM

RESIDENTS and office workers have been evacuated and a street closed down as emergency services respond to an alleged hazardous incident at Nullum St, Murwillumbah.

The Murwillumbah Community Health Centre was reportedly evacuated earlier this afternoon, while vehicles and pedestrians have been redirected from both ends of Nullum St, Murwillumbah.

A NSW Police spokesperson confirmed emergency services were on the scene investigating, while Hazmat-suited crew have been spotted on site entering the Health Centre.

More information to come.

Tweed Daily News

    Local Partners