Geoff Murphy "rubbishes" claims he owes contractor $600K

ROCKHAMPTON businessman Geoff Murphy has rejected claims he has not paid sub-contractors as "rubbish".

Signs placed around Rockhampton and Yeppoon relating to JM Kelly. Company boss Geoff Murphy says the claims have no validation and the matter is before the courts. Contributed Rokbuilder

In late June, JM Kelly boss Mr Murphy advised staff three companies in the group would be liquidated following a decade-long court battle.

At the time, Mr Murphy said there would be no job losses and other operations throughout the group would continue as normal.

The signs say the affected contractor has "waited three years, been to court and now you want to liquidate rather than pay people like me".

He said the decision had been appealed, but the final judgement has not yet been handed down.

Mr Murphy said there was "no validity" to the claims made in the posters.

When it came to sub-contractors and the liquidation of the three companies, which includes JM Kelly Project Builders, Mr Murphy said the company was negotiating with all involved.

"We're working through all the issues," he said.