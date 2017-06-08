20°
Murders and assault crimes up across the Northern Rivers

Alison Paterson
| 8th Jun 2017 3:39 PM
CRIMES DOWN: A new report from the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research has revealed the number of crimes across the region are either stable or dropping.
CRIMES DOWN: A new report from the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research has revealed the number of crimes across the region are either stable or dropping.

IN a horror week which has seen a Queensland police officer killed in the line of duty, the latest crime data released by the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research reveals a ray of light showing all major crime categories have remained stable or continue to fall across the state.

The NSW Recorded Crime Statistics Quarterly Update March 2017 were released on Thursday by the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research and showed numbers are mostly down or stable.

However, while the numbers of murders across the state have remained constant, in the Richmond Tweed Local Area Command, the crime has quadrupled, with one reported in the 12 months to March 2016 and four in the 12 months to March 2016.

In the same period, the number of reported acts of Domestic violence and related assaults rose from 857 to 917, robbery with a firearm from zero to one, Sexual assaults rose form 208 to 231, Indecent assault from 270 to 310, steal from a retail sore 577 to 593, fraud from 1202 to 1259 and malicious damage to property rose from 2084 to 2141.

In Ballina domestic violence was the highest reported crime, with numbers up from to 93 to 113, while in Byron the crime was up 88 to 108, Kyogle was up one from 42, Lismore reported a drop from 217 to 174.

The report also showed across NSW, the offences trending down were: Robbery with a weapon not a firearm (down 10.9%), Break and enter - dwelling (down 5.9%), Steal from person (down 15.2%) and Fraud - (down 4.3%) while all other offences remained stable.

Richmond LAC Chief Inspector Nicole Bruce said police in the region were doing an excellent job.

"Our statistics locally reflect this report,” she said.

"We continue to make progress in serious matters such as assault.”

Insp Bruce said however, there were two areas police maintained a constant vigil.

"In the crimes of fraud and sexual assault we are are constantly working to maintain a major impact, in particular in relation to online fraud,” she said.

NSW Police Commissioner, Mick Fuller APM said none of the 17 crime categories had increased in the 24 months to March 2017.

"This result goes to show how targeted and proactive policing is helping to drive down crime across the state,” he said.

"While we're seeing great results across the board, there is still a lot of work to be done including building a more efficient structure for the future of policing in NSW (and) our commitment is putting the community first and ensuring our police have the structure and support behind them to continue preventing, disrupting and responding to crime.”

The report showed non-fatal shootings have remained stable in the two years to March and over the longer term have shown a significant downward trend in the past five and ten years.

In line with the State-wide trend, crime is either stable or falling in regional areas with a few exceptions such as Break and enter dwelling, which has seen increases across two regions and Steal from dwelling which is also up in two areas.

"The recent appointment of a dedicated Regional Deputy Commissioner will further enhance police capabilities to target and respond to all levels of crime including drug and rural crime,” Commisoner Fuller said..

"Police officers across the state work hard every day to put the communities they serve first and foremost and I am pleased to see these results reflecting their hard work.”

Richmond - Tweed Number of recorded criminal incidents for major offences over the 12 months *

To March 2017 To March 2016

Number of recorded criminal incidents for major offences over the 12 months to March 2017 / over 12 months to March 2016

Murder (For murder the count given is for the number of victims, not incidents) - 4 /1

Domestic violence related assault - 912 / 857

Non-domestic violence related assault - 1123 / 1171

Sexual assault - 231 / 208

Indecent assault, act of indecency and other sexual offences - 310 / 270

Robbery without a weapon - 26 / 34

Robbery with a firearm - 1 / 0

Robbery with a weapon not a firearm - 17 / 22

Break and enter dwelling - 869 / 904

Break and enter non-dwelling - 452 / 500

Motor vehicle theft - 431 / 425

Steal from motor vehicle - 1260 / 1185

Steal from retail store - 593 / 577

Steal from dwelling - 684 / 732

Steal from person - 123 / 141

Fraud - 1259 / 1202

Malicious damage to property - 2141 2084

  • NSW Recorded Crime Statistics Quarterly Update March 2017
Lismore Northern Star
