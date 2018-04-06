Menu
Murderer who dumped body in pigs’ den claims innocence

John Weekes
by
6th Apr 2018 11:35 AM

HE KILLED a man who had moved to town hoping for a new life, then dumped his body in a wild pigs' den.

And now, William Darcy Reid's claims of being wrongly convicted of murder have been thrown out.

28-year-old Travis Davis was hoping to get away from drug problems when he moved from Biloela to Cairns in 2013.

"He packed his suitcase, a big black plastic box full of his belongings and his laptop into his ute and drove to his new home. 

"Less than a month later he was dead," Queensland Court of Appeal President Walter Sofronoff wrote in a new judgment.

Travis Davis's parents, Sue-Anne Davis and Warren Davis, leave Cairns Courthouse after William Darcy Reid is found guilty of Davis' murder. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Travis Davis's parents, Sue-Anne Davis and Warren Davis, leave Cairns Courthouse after William Darcy Reid is found guilty of Davis' murder. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

In April 2016 at Cairns Supreme Court, Reid was convicted of murder.

The Kuranda man had provided conflicting accounts to police about his involvement.

The appeal court said one account was that Reid stabbed and killed Mr Davis.

But the defence case at trial was that Reid's girlfriend had killed Mr Davis by stabbing him in the back.

Reid had been living with Austasia Kapteyn. Both were 19 at the time of Davis's death

Kapteyn said Reid had killed Mr Davis, although she did not directly witness the attack.

She said her boyfriend killed Davis by stabbing him in the ribs.

The appeal court said autopsy evidence was consistent with Kapetyn's account.

Travis Davis was 38 years old. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
Travis Davis was 38 years old. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

The new appeal court judgment said Reid told his then-girlfriend "he was going to take Travis's body down to a wild pigs' den" and "leave him there for the animals".

Reid also encouraged Kapteyn to lie about what happened.

Justice Sofronoff added: "The only real question for the jury was whether it was satisfied beyond all reasonable doubt that it was [Reid] who had killed Travis."

That would depend upon whether the jury was willing to accept the evidence of Reid's girlfriend or not.

"Unintentional killing did not arise for consideration and none of the evidence led in this case was capable of proving manslaughter".

Reid's appeal was dismissed. -NewsRegional

