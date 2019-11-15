Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Murderer Bevan Meninga back behind bars

by Kate Kyriacou, Jeremy Pierce
15th Nov 2019 7:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CONVICTED murderer Bevan Meninga was back behind bars last night after being found in a stolen car.

Bevan Meninga.
Bevan Meninga.

Meninga, the brother of league great Mal, was released on parole in 2014 after serving 21 years for the horrific rape and murder of 19-year-old Sunshine Coast woman Cheree Richardson.

Cheree's body was found in parkland at Alexandra Headland in 1991, with Meninga later claiming he'd been drunk at the time. He'd beaten his victim to death with a tree branch.

This is the second time Meninga has been arrested since the Parole Board granted him release from Palen Creek, where he served out the end of his sentence.

In 2016, he was arrested for stealing a phone from a neighbour who told a court Meninga threatened to kill her before snatching it from her hand.

He disputed the threat but admitted to the theft.

It is understood he was arrested by Logan police yesterday and was expected to be charged last night.

More Stories

Show More
bevan meninga crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rous to 'pull trigger' on early water restrictions

        premium_icon Rous to 'pull trigger' on early water restrictions

        Council News THE push for early restrictions comes as Rocky Creek dam levels continue to drop by nearly 2 per cent each week.

        Bushfire seasons stretching into winter: Climate Council

        premium_icon Bushfire seasons stretching into winter: Climate Council

        News Report claims climate change is causing more danger fire conditions

        Norco just one of many businesses helping our fireys

        Norco just one of many businesses helping our fireys

        Business Businesses step up to help those affected by bush fire