Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Murdered mum Hannah Clarke and her kids farewelled today

by PATRICK BILLINGS
9th Mar 2020 9:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE victims of a horrific Brisbane murder suicide that shook the nation will be buried today.

The funeral for Hannah Clarke and her children Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4, and Trey, 3, comes nearly three weeks after they were killed by their estranged husband and father Rowan Baxter.

Hannah was driving through Camp Hill with her children on February 19 when they were ambushed by Baxter who set their car on fire killing the children. Hannah later died in hospital. Baxter died from self-inflicted wounds at the scene.

Hannah Clarke and her children Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4, and Trey, 3, were killed by their estranged husband and father Rowan Baxter.
Hannah Clarke and her children Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4, and Trey, 3, were killed by their estranged husband and father Rowan Baxter.

The attack followed years of domestic abuse by Baxter and two months after Hannah had left the family home to stay at her parents in Camp Hill.

The murderous actions of Baxter, who had recently been charged with breaching a domestic violence order taken out by Hannah, has triggered calls for law reform.

 

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

More Stories

Show More
domestic violence editors picks hannah clarke

Just In

    Just In

      Gunman storms Paris mosque

      Gunman storms Paris mosque
      • 9th Mar 2020 9:37 AM

      Top Stories

        ‘What we’d hoped for’: Ex-employees relieved by verdict

        premium_icon ‘What we’d hoped for’: Ex-employees relieved by verdict

        News THEY had been labelled “disgruntled” for raising concerns about issues at the Casino childcare centre, but now they feel vindicated.

        Drunk man accused of ‘random’ break-in, sex assault

        premium_icon Drunk man accused of ‘random’ break-in, sex assault

        News THE court heard the man had been drinking heavily for hours

        'WE ROCK': Forget about Byron, the best food is in Lismore

        premium_icon 'WE ROCK': Forget about Byron, the best food is in Lismore

        News REVEALED: Who you voted as the region's best takeaway food places

        20 men involved in violent brawl

        20 men involved in violent brawl

        Crime The victim was pushed, knocked to the ground, kicked in the head