Trevor Moran was 61 when he died.
Crime

MURDER TRIAL: Woman accused of man's death on highway

Liana Turner
by
14th Sep 2018 12:00 PM
A LISMORE woman will face trial next month over a motorcyclist's death on the Pacific Highway.

Vanessa Fraser, 48, has been accused of murdering a 61-year-old Trevor Moran in an incident on the Tweed Coast early last year.

Police have alleged Ms Fraser, who was driving a Ford Falcon, intentionally collided with Mr Moran's motorcycle on the Pacific Highway at Cudgera Creek on the morning of January 6, 2017.

Mr Moran died at the scene of the crash, while Ms Fraser was uninjured.

Ms Fraser's matter went briefly before Sydney Supreme Court yesterday and her matter was set down for trial next month.,

Ms Fraser - from Girards Hill - remains in custody after a bail application was refused last month.

A 10-day trial has been listed for Lismore Supreme Court to begin on October 22.

