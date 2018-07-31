MURDER TRIAL: Jury retires to consider verdict

The jury in a Lismore man's murder trial has retired to consider a verdict.

THE jury in the murder trial of Lismore man Christopher John Gibson has retired to consider its verdict.

Gibson, 63, has been accused of murdering his son, Shawn Gibson, during a violent altercation on the evening of November 18, 2016.

The court has heard Gibson claimed he was defending himself when his son "flew" at him in a rage in the living room of his North Lismore home.

The younger Gibson was stabbed twice, with one fatal wound on the right side of his neck severing a critical artery when it penetrated his upper chest lining to a depth of 6cm.

The murder trial has been continuing for several weeks and is expected to wrap up this week.

Before they left the courtroom this morning, jury members were instructed by Judge S Rothman on the importance of understanding how easy it was to confuse voices and events.

The eyes of All 12 jurors never left the face of Judge Rothman, while the defendant sat quietly, dressed in a pinstriped shirt, dark trousers and polished black shoes.

