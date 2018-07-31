Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The jury in a Lismore man's murder trial has retired to consider a verdict.
The jury in a Lismore man's murder trial has retired to consider a verdict. Marc Stapelberg
News

MURDER TRIAL: Jury retires to consider verdict

Alison Paterson
by
31st Jul 2018 10:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE jury in the murder trial of Lismore man Christopher John Gibson has retired to consider its verdict.

Gibson, 63, has been accused of murdering his son, Shawn Gibson, during a violent altercation on the evening of November 18, 2016.

The court has heard Gibson claimed he was defending himself when his son "flew" at him in a rage in the living room of his North Lismore home.

The younger Gibson was stabbed twice, with one fatal wound on the right side of his neck severing a critical artery when it penetrated his upper chest lining to a depth of 6cm.

The murder trial has been continuing for several weeks and is expected to wrap up this week.

Before they left the courtroom this morning, jury members were instructed by Judge S Rothman on the importance of understanding how easy it was to confuse voices and events.

The eyes of All 12 jurors never left the face of Judge Rothman, while the defendant sat quietly, dressed in a pinstriped shirt, dark trousers and polished black shoes.

More to come.

christopher john gibson lismore murder
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Tree's removal on hold: Bird's nest found in top branches

    Tree's removal on hold: Bird's nest found in top branches

    News WORK to chop down the remainder of the 200-year-old fig tree has stopped while the council considers what to do with the nest.

    • 31st Jul 2018 10:15 AM
    Mum's terror: Boys 'could have died' after railing collapse

    premium_icon Mum's terror: Boys 'could have died' after railing collapse

    News One of the toddlers was on the verge of falling down the cliff

    5 things that need to happen in Lismore's CBD right now

    premium_icon 5 things that need to happen in Lismore's CBD right now

    Letters to the Editor Our city centre can survive and thrive. This is what should be done.

    NBN shame: Six-week wait for phone repair

    premium_icon NBN shame: Six-week wait for phone repair

    Technology Couple has been cut off from doctors, grandchildren

    Local Partners