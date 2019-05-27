Menu
Alexis Jeffery.
Alexis Jeffery. Contributed
Murder trial jury expected to 'go out' this morning

Peter Hardwick
27th May 2019 8:17 AM
A TOOWOOMBA Supreme Court jury in the trial of a man accused of killing a woman at Goondiwindi is expected to retire to consider a verdict this morning.

Robert Ian Trebeck, 37, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Alexis Jeffery, 25, whose naked body was found on the banks of the Macintyre River in Goondiwindi on the morning of Sunday, March 16, 2014.

Trebeck was seen out with Ms Jeffery that night and the pair had exchanged more than 300 text and Facebook messages over the two weeks in the lead-up to that weekend.

The two had only met face to face that night, the court has heard.

The Crown case is that Trebeck strangled Ms Jeffery to death with the leg of her own jeans which were found blood stained near the crime scene.

However, the defence has nominated a second suspect who had also been seen talking with Ms Jeffery that night and had offered her a lift home.

The jury will retire to consider a verdict after Justice Ann Lyons completes her summing up of the case this morning.

