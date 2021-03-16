Murder trial for inmate accused of killing Ballina man

The murder trial of a man who allegedly killed of a fellow inmate will continue despite his willingness to plead to manslaughter.

Richard Jason Reay, 44, is charged with murder over the death of 52-year-old Ballina man Geoffrey Fardell.

Police will allege Mr Fardell was killed while being held on remand at the Mid North Coast Correctional Centre, near Kempsey, on between June 10 and 11, 2019.

Mr Reay, who remains bail refused, was arraigned before the NSW Supreme Court in Port Macquarie on Monday, where he pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Fardell.

During his arraignment, Mr Reay said he had been willing to plead guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.

The court heard Mr Reay "genuinely believed his conduct was necessary to defend himself but he also accepts his conduct was not reasonable in the circumstance".

Geoffrey John Fardell died on June 11.

However, the court heard the Office of Public Prosecutions would not accept the plea and intended to proceed with a judge-alone murder trial.

During his opening address, the Crown Prosecutor told the court Mr Reay and Mr Fardell had no previous association with each other until they were made to share the same cell at the correctional centre on June 2.

The court heard how the pair shared the cell, which housed a bunk bed, a television, and a makeshift curtain.

The pair returned to their cell on the afternoon of June 10, and nobody accessed their cell door until the following morning during a routine milk delivery by one of the other inmates, the court heard.

"Both the accused and the deceased were locked in the cell by 3.20pm, neither of them had complaints or concerns made to correction offices by that time," the prosecutor said.

"After the door was locked, there was no other person who had access to the cell."

The court heard correctional service officers were alerted to Mr Fardell's death after the inmate who did the milk rounds was told by Mr Reay his "celli's dead".

The inmate, who gave evidence before the court on Monday, said he was told by Mr Reay that Mr Fardell had "gotten on the ground" the night before and had died.

The court heard a sheet had been put over Mr Fardell's body, which is how he was discovered by officers the morning of June 11.

The prosecutor said when officers initially inspected Mr Fardell's body "they couldn't see any visible injury to the deceased, (but) there was some fluid near where his head had been".

However, when senior crime scene investigators inspected the body later that day, they discovered "marks around the neck of the deceased, indentations about 1cm wide running the full circumference of the neck with an irregularity on one side and a marking on the neck".

The court heard the markings were "consistent with some form of ligature to the neck" and officers proceeded to examine "the power cables and the makeshift curtain" in the cell but nothing could be "definitely linked to the markings" on Mr Fardell's neck.

Mr Fardell's died from "neck compression, consistent with the ligature strangulation", the court heard.

The trial will continue at 10am on Tuesday, March 16.