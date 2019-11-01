Menu
Gary Ryan was found with fatal stab wounds on his Mundubbera property in 2016.
Crime

Murder trial delayed after accused has a medical episode

Danielle Buckley
1st Nov 2019 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:50 PM
A TRIAL has been delayed after a murder accused had a medical episode while a recording of a police officer posing as a prisoner was being played.

Stephen Peter Crump and Trevor Spencer are on trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court over the murder of Gary Ryan, 43, who was found with critical stab wounds at a Mundubbera property on August 23, 2016.

During the fifth day of the trial, an audio recording between Mr Crump and a police officer, who was posing as a prisoner, had to be stopped after his counsel indicated that he was having "physical difficulties".

Paramedics were called to assist Mr Crump, of Rockhampton, and the trial was adjourned for the day.

It is unclear when the trial will restart.

Both Mr Crump and Mr Spencer have pleaded not guilty to murder.

The trial is being heard by Justice Martin Burns.

- NewsRegional

court crime editors picks murder trial
Fraser Coast Chronicle

