Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rockhampton man Robert Martinez.
Rockhampton man Robert Martinez. Contributed
Crime

Murder trial: bad-smelling object size of basketball in bag

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
18th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HASTINGS Deering employee has told court about the time he came across a bad-smelling object in a plastic bag hidden in long grass that he was mowing.

Mark Hannant gave evidence in a double murder trial in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton where Ian Robert Armstrong and Daniel George Hong have pleaded not guilty to murdering Robert Martinez and Chantal Barnett.

Mr Hannant said as part of his employment at Hastings, he would mow the grass from time to time.

He said he had to wait a month after water subsided in 2013 before he could mow the grass near the lagoon.

Mr Hannant said he first found a purse, and then on another occasion, something in a disposable plastic bag "the size of a basketball" with dark hair or fur which had a "very bad smell".

He said he didn't look in the bag, only touched it with the tip of a whipper snipper, and just continued mowing.

Mr Hannant said when he returned at a later date, council had slashed the grass, and the bag was no longer there.

murder trial tmbcourt tmbhongarmstrong tmbmartinezbarnett
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    'RIP little angel': Tributes flow for girl killed in crash

    'RIP little angel': Tributes flow for girl killed in crash

    News THE community is in shock after the nine-year-old's "heartbreaking" death yesterday.

    Man accused of filming at public toilets to face trial

    premium_icon Man accused of filming at public toilets to face trial

    Crime The 44-year-old man will defend all six of his charges

    Proposal to turn important farmland into residential lots

    premium_icon Proposal to turn important farmland into residential lots

    News Richmond Valley Council will discuss the plan at tonight's meeting

    The 'draconian' barriers facing grandparents

    premium_icon The 'draconian' barriers facing grandparents

    Letters to the Editor Grandparents are important, but they're facing tough times

    Local Partners