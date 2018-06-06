Murder sparks debate: More CCTV cameras or more police?

SECURITY BLANKET: The new CCTV insatllations in at the Transit Centre in Jonson Street.Photo Christian Morrow / Byron Shire News

AS POLICE continue to investigate the events leading up to the recent death of Iluka man Aaron Marks, Ballina mayor David Wright has called for more police in the region.

No charges have yet been laid in relation to Mr Marks' death, which came three days after he was found, seriously injured, on River St last month.

"I've been on council 31 years and for 31 years I've been pushing for extra police," Cr Wright said.

"I think the command is fantastic, they respond well, but they don't have enough resources."

While there are no current plans for Ballina Shire Council to establish its own CCTV network, Cr Wright said "nothing's off the cards when it comes to safety".

Richmond Police District received no new graduates from the past two NSW Police attestations in April and December last year. The district received two new recruits in August last year.

Ballina MP Tamara Smith said the State Government's Community Safety Fund could help with any future safety projects in the town.

Ms Smith said she has spoken to the Deputy Police Commissioner about the need for more police in regional areas.

Richmond Police District crime manager Detective Inspector Cameron Lindsay said higher-quality and more affordable CCTV systems meant many small businesses could afford their own cameras.

This has so far played a crucial role in police investigations into Mr Marks' death.

Insp Lindsay said council-owned surveillance in other parts of the command had helped with investigations and led to a downturn in property-related crime.

Ballina Chamber of Commerce chairman Glen Costello said the town was, by and large, a safe place and said more surveillance wasn't needed at this time.

"At this stage... we would rather them finish the upgrade of River St," he said.