Tasmania Police search the Remount Road tip in Launceston in relation to Jake Daniel Anderson-Brettner. Picture: Bruce Mounster
Gruesome find in search for missing man

by Ethan James, AAP
21st Aug 2018 9:07 AM

PARTIAL human remains discovered in Tasmania's north are believed to belong to a missing 24-year-old man, as police open a murder investigation into the case.

Jake Daniel Anderson-Brettner was last seen driving his Nissan Navara Ute in Launceston on Wednesday night.

Police are concerned for the welfare of 24-year-old Jake Daniel Anderson-Brettner, who was last seen in Launceston.
Investigators were taken to a severed torso on Sunday night near a park off the Tasman Highway, about 30kms northeast of Launceston.

"A body located near Targa last night has not yet been formally identified but it is believed to be Jake," Detective Inspector Craig Fox said on Monday, adding the body was "not intact".

Further searches are being done at the Launceston tip and around sections of the West Tamar Highway.

"Ultimately this is a murder investigation," Northern District Commander Brett Smith said.

 

Tasmania Police search the Remount Road tip in Launceston in relation to Jake Daniel Anderson-Brettner. Picture: BRUCE MOUNSTER
Two people from Riverside, a 26-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, are in police custody, but no charges have been laid.

Mr Anderson-Brettner's ute was found in Riverside the day after he disappeared.

Investigators are urging anyone who saw a black 2015 Range Rover Evoque or black 2016 Jeep Cherokee near Riverside, West Tamar or Prospect on Wednesday night or Thursday to come forward.

"Police are also seeking dash cam and CCTV footage from vehicles or properties in the area around the time," Det Insp Fox said.

 

Tasmania Police search the Remount Road tip in Launceston in relation to Jake Daniel Anderson-Brettner. Picture: BRUCE MOUNSTER
