Trevor Veale
MURDER CHARGE: South Grafton man arrested, gun seized

Kathryn Lewis
3rd Jul 2019 7:15 PM
A SOUTH Grafton man has been charged with two counts of murder after allegedly forcing a car off the Pacific Highway last year. 

Detectives arrested the 34-year-old man in Grafton this morning and seized a loaded firearm from his car. 

Police allege the man used his car to force another vehicle off the Pacific Highway south of Grafton last year, killing two people. 

About 7.45pm on Sunday December 9 2018, a silver Mitsubishi Lancer was travelling south on the Pacific Highway near Halfway Creek, 20km south of Grafton, when police allege the man used his Commodore to force the Lancer off the roadway.

It crashed through a fence, rolled, then caught fire.

Police allege the man then left the scene without contacting emergency services or getting help.

A 42-year-old man from Grafton and a 29-year-old man from Tucabia died at the scene, while a 39-year-old Coffs Harbour woman, who was a passenger, suffered head and spinal injuries and was airlifted to Gold Coast Hospital in a critical condition.

Detectives attached to Coffs/Clarence Police District established Strike Force Kiowa to investigate the crash.

About 10.15am today, detectives arrested the man in Victoria Street, Grafton. When the man's vehicle was searched a loaded firearm was seized.

He was taken to Grafton Police Station where he has now been charged with two counts of murder, one count of recklessly inflict grievous bodily harm, and one count of possess loaded firearm in a public place.

He has been refused bail to face Grafton Local Court tomorrow. 

