Chief Detective Inspector Cameron Lindsay said a man will be charged with murder following a death at Ballina in December.
Crime

MURDER CHARGE: Teen arrested over death of East Lismore man

Javier Encalada
by
8th Jan 2020 11:24 AM | Updated: 12:36 PM
AN 18-YEAR-OLD man from Mt Druitt in Sydney will be charged with murder over the death of East Lismore man Jesse Vilkelis-Curas.

The 24-year-old was taken off life support at Gold Coast University Hospital on Boxing Day, five days after he was involved in an alleged attack in Ballina.

Officers from Richmond Police District attended and established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the incident under Strike Force Tancred.

Police today arrested an 18-year-old at Tweed Heads West and he is expected to be charged later today with murder and assault occasioning death.

He was refused bail and will face Tweed Heads court today.

Another 22-year-old man from Ballina was charged with affray.

Richmond Police District Chief Detective Inspector Cameron Lindsay said more people were expected to be charged with affray and other offences in the coming days regarding this matter.

Following extensive inquiries, about 6.30am today, detectives attended a home on Cupania Court, Tweed Heads West, and arrested the 18-year-old man.

He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with murder and assault occasioning death.

Investigations are continuing, with police expecting further arrests.

murder northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

