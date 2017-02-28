Murder charge expected after Tweed River crash

A MAN is expected to be extradited to New South Wales and charged with murder today after a car crashed into the Tweed River in October 2015.

In a statement issued late last night, police said detectives would travel to Queensland this morning to apply for the extradition of the man to bring him back to NSW.

They expect to charge him with murder.

Their move follows a single vehicle crash into the Tweed River about 10pm on Sunday, October 18, 2015, when a Mazda coupe was being driven in an easterly direction along Tweed Valley Way at Tumbulgum.

About 500m east of Riverside Drive, the car appeared to have left the roadway, crossing the northern shoulder and becoming airborne before plunging into the Tweed River and starting to submerge.

Police said the 51-year-old male driver was able to climb out of the open window, before realising his 57-year-old female passenger was still in the vehicle.

The man returned to the car and was able to pull the woman out through the window and commenced CPR until emergency services arrived.

The woman was airlifted to the Gold Cost University Hospital in a serious condition but was pronounced dead two days later on Tuesday, October 20, 2015.

Detectives attached to Strike Force Coval from Tweed/Byron Local Area Command commenced investigations into the crash.

Following extensive inquiries, about 5pm yestserday, NSW Police sought assistance from Queensland Police and a 51-year-old man was arrested at a home in Bonogin, on the Gold Coast.

Detectives are expected to travel to Queensland and apply for his extradition to NSW at a Magistrates Court today.