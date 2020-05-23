Menu
A man has been charged with murder after a motorcyclist was struck and killed by a ute on Wednesday.
Murder charge after motorcyclist hit by car

23rd May 2020

A Victorian man has been charged with murder after a motorcyclist was struck by a ute.

The 24-year-old motorbike rider from Werribee was hit and killed on Wednesday at Maddingley, between Melbourne and Ballarat.

A 31-year-old Pentland Hills man, believed to be known to the rider and who allegedly left the scene on foot, was charged with murder on Friday night.

He's in custody and due to face court in Ballarat on Monday.

Police said the ute driver, a 36-year-old Dandenong man and a 28-year-old passenger from Pentland Hills had both stayed at the scene after the crash.

Originally published as Murder charge after Vic motorcyclist hit

