MURDER CASE: Lismore dad pleads not guilty to killing son

Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing in Barrow Lane in Lismore.
Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing in Barrow Lane in Lismore. Alina Rylko
Hamish Broome
by

A LISMORE father has pleaded not guilty in the Supreme Court to the alleged murder of his 29-year-old son during a domestic dispute.

Christopher John Gibson, 62, allegedly stabbed his son Shawn twice during a fight between the pair on the night of November 18 last year at his North Lismore home.

During Gibson's committal hearing in the Local Court in September, the court heard that one of the stab wounds penetrated the lining of the younger Gibson's chest and severed a critical artery.

A second stab wound penetrated 23mm into the back of the 29-year-old's upper shoulder.

The court also heard how the relationship between the two men was strained, with evidence of a physical altercation witnessed by friends some two years before the alleged murder.

Gibson was formally arraigned in the Supreme Court in Sydney on November 3 and pleaded not guilty.

He will face an estimated four-week trial scheduled to commence on July 16 in the Supreme Court in Lismore.

