Murder accused was 'delirious' in hospital

A COURT has heard evidence the man accused of killing his partner near the Queensland border was ill and delirious when he was taken to hospital the week of her death.

Gary Clifford Blackman, 65, is facing a judge-only trial for the alleged murder of Nicole Weate at their Tomewin property in April, 2014.

His defence barrister Jason Watts yesterday questioned forensic psychiatrist Professor David Greenberg about Mr Blackman's physical and mental state in the days after Ms Weate's death.

Prof Greenberg told Lismore Supreme Court of serious health issues Mr Blackman was experiencing at the time, including inflammation of his knee.

"He had an acute cellulitis of his knee and he was in awful pain,” Prof Greenberg said.

"He was in acute pain.”

But he said the accused did not have serious mobility issues when he arrived at the hospital.

"There's no suggestion that this man had any coordination problems where he could not control his body movements,” he said.

The court heard Mr Blackman had made reference to potential "admissions” while being treated at Murwillumbah Hospital.

Mr Watts suggested his client may have been delirious or suffering from hallucinations at this point.

He referred to an issue with Mr Blackman's eyes - which were in pain after his admission to the hospital - and the court heard the accused had said he couldn't have "closure” or "make admissions” until his eyes were better.

Prof Greenberg acknowledged Mr Blackman developed an "acute state of delirium” and there was "a lack of clarity” in communications between the accused and staff at Murwillumbah Hospital.

When Mr Watts queried the potential of memory disturbance, Prof Greenberg said the accused was never diagnosed with confabulation, a condition in which memory is distorted or fabricated.

The court also heard of Mr Blackman's severe liver damage, believed to have resulted from his alcoholism.

Mr Watts asked whether Prof Greenberg had relied to heavily on prosecution statements in his own report, which he strongly denied.

The trial continues.