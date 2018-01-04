Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Murder accused to face Supreme Court bail hearing

Prosecutors at Lismore Courthouse leave a previous bail hearing for murder accused Javen O'Neill, 24.
Prosecutors at Lismore Courthouse leave a previous bail hearing for murder accused Javen O'Neill, 24. Marc Stapelberg
Hamish Broome
by

THE 24-year-old man charged with murder over the death of Byron Bay man Chris Bradley will appear this morning before the Supreme Court in Sydney.

Javen O'Neill was granted bail last Friday in the Lismore Local Court but police and the Director of Public Prosecutions lodged a special stay of proceedings under the Bail Act.

Under the Act, prosecutors have the right to escalate bail hearings in crimes involving murder or child abuse to the Supreme Court.

Mr O'Neill has been in custody since his arrest a week ago.

He is accused of the murder of popular DJ Chris Bradley on Christmas night, last Monday, at a Byron Bay house party on Carlyle St.

More information to come later today.

Lismore Northern Star
Youths banned from Lismore Square in police crackdown

Youths banned from Lismore Square in police crackdown

"POLICE are aware of the identity of all the people causing issues at the Square, and any who breach a banning order can expect to be arrested and charged."

  • News

  • 4th Jan 2018 7:00 AM

KFC hits back after 'maggots in my chicken' claim

KFC says it was "unlikely” the situation happened in the restaurant pre-purchase.

Do you want flies with that? Casino woman's "disgusting" discovery

Big Rob nominated for Australia Day awards

Big Rob has vowed to front up to Lismore City Council's Australia Day celebrations.

Mayor says Rob is welcome to shake his hand - if he wins

‘Bye bye money’: New sushi restaurant opens in Lismore

A new sushi restaurant is opening in Lismore.

Feeling hungry? A new restaurant has opened its doors today

Local Partners