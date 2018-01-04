Murder accused to face Supreme Court bail hearing

THE 24-year-old man charged with murder over the death of Byron Bay man Chris Bradley will appear this morning before the Supreme Court in Sydney.

Javen O'Neill was granted bail last Friday in the Lismore Local Court but police and the Director of Public Prosecutions lodged a special stay of proceedings under the Bail Act.

Under the Act, prosecutors have the right to escalate bail hearings in crimes involving murder or child abuse to the Supreme Court.

Mr O'Neill has been in custody since his arrest a week ago.

He is accused of the murder of popular DJ Chris Bradley on Christmas night, last Monday, at a Byron Bay house party on Carlyle St.

More information to come later today.