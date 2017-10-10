Murder accused quizzed on dad's life insurance policy

THE son of a slain Murwillumbah man said his father asked him to take out life insurance because of concerns his life was in danger, a court has heard.

Michael Phillip Martin was quizzed by his defence counsel over a life insurance policy he took out for his father, Michael Anthony Martin in the months prior to his alleged attempted murder in April 2014 and murder in June 2014.

Martin Jnr told the Supreme Court in Lismore yesterday afternoon that his dad said his life was "f***ed up" and asked him to purchase a policy for him during a visit in January 2014.

The court heard that Martin Jnr initially didn't want to get involved and claimed he wasn't in the position financially to afford the policy. But he said he told his dad at the time he'd "look into it" for him.

He said the policy was purchased later in January 2014 or early February.

Martin Jnr said he thought the policy could be an opportunity to protect his family.

"... If the worst did happen (to Martin Snr), the family would all be set up," Martin Jnr said.

When his barrister Gabriel Wendler asked Martin jnr why used his own name on his father's policy, Martin Jnr claimed "dad didn't really care" about the details.

He then told the court "he didn't feel there was any need" to tell anyone about the policy at the time.

Martin Jnr alleged his dad said to him that he was "happy something was taken out, that the (family) were looked after".

He told the court he signed himself as the as the beneficiary of the policy because he claimed his dad didn't want his partner, Jeanne to inherit the money.

The trial continues today.