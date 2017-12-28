Murder accused named over Chris Bradley death

Javen O'Neill, 24, will appear before Lismore Local Court tomorrow charged with murder.

Javen O'Neill, 24, will appear before Lismore Local Court tomorrow charged with murder. Cathy Adams

A MAN will face court tomorrow charged over the alleged murder of Byron Bay DJ Chris Bradley on Christmas Day.

Detectives arrested 24-year-old Javen O'Neill just before 9am at Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.

Mr O'Neill, who lists his home address as Byron Bay, was taken to Ballina Police Station where he was charged with murder.

He was refused bail by police and will face Lismore Local Court tomorrow.

Police were yesterday investigating the possibility that Mr Bradley, 28, died following an altercation during a Christmas party at a home in Byron Bay.

A post-mortem examination is yet to determine the exact cause of death.

Emergency services were called to the Carlyle St home just before 11.30pm, responding to reports a man had collapsed.

Mr Bradley was unable to be revived and died at the scene.

An investigation by detectives from Tweed-Byron Local Area Command, assisted by officers from the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad, culminated in Mr O'Neill's arrest.