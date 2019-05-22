Murder accused made call to Crime Stoppers, court hears

THE man accused of Alexis Jeffery's murder had made what he thought to be an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers accusing his sister and her partner of the crime.

During evidence from arresting officer Detective Sergeant Brett Richard, Toowoomba Supreme Court heard that ordinarily calls to Crime Stoppers were not recorded.

However, because he was a "person of interest" in the murder, accused Robert Ian Trebeck's phone had been monitored and his call to Crime Stoppers on June 9, 2014, had been recorded.

In that recording, which was played to the court, Trebeck is heard telling the Crime Stoppers operator that "the person of interest" was not involved in the murder and that "he has been set up".

Asked by whom the person of interest had been set up, Trebeck said "by one local and one out of towner".

"They (police) need to look closer at his family," he was recorded as saying.

Trebeck then tells the operator that the person of interest's sister and brother-in-law had been married a few weeks after the murder and had since moved overseas.

He also claimed that shoes the person of interest had been wearing that night had been taken and disposed of as part of setting him up.

Det. Sgt Richard said "reef boots" allegedly worn by Trebeck that night had never been found and that early into the investigation police had used the media to put the word out that investigators were looking for a particular pair of shoes.

Trebeck has pleaded not guilty to killing Ms Jeffery whose naked body was found on the banks of the Mackintyre River at Goondiwindi on the morning of March 16, 2014.

The Crown case is that she had been strangled with the leg of her own jeans which were found stained with her blood two days later in a hedge near the crime scene.

The court has heard Trebeck's DNA had been found on those jeans as well as various part of Ms Jeffery's body.

The now 38-year-old was arrested and charged with murder two weeks after the Crime Stoppers call, Detective Sgt Richard told the court.

While held in custody at the Capricorn Correctional Centre, Trebeck had received a visit from his parents on January 2 and 4, 2015, and their conversations had also been recorded.

Those records were also played to the court. Trebeck is heard telling his parents that he had been on the river bank with Ms Jeffery that morning but that a second man, Daniel Rowsell, who he referred to as "the boxer" had arrived "out of the blue" and attacked them.

He said Rowsell had kicked out but struck Ms Jeffery in the head and then he (Trebeck) had stood and run off, calling himself a "pussy" for running away and not standing to fight.

Rowsell has given evidence at the trial and denied any involvement in the murder.

The trial before Justice Ann Lyons continues.