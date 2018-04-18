Menu
A man has been charged after being found in possession of a mobile phone in a correctional centre.
Crime

Murder accused found with mobile phone in jail

18th Apr 2018 6:58 AM

A MAN charged with the murder of an alleged bikie associate has pleaded guilty to an unrelated charge after being found in possession of a mobile phone in a correctional centre.

Phillip Raymond Becker, 33, of Kingscliff, was in custody charged with the alleged murder of Ace Hall in Tweed Heads last year.

Solicitor Cameron Bell represented Mr Becker - whose appearance via audio visual link was cancelled - before Lismore Local Court yesterday.

Mr Bell made no application for bail on his client's behalf, but entered a plea of guilty for Mr Becker's charge of possessing a mobile phone inside a correctional centre.

He asked for some time to review the prosecution brief.

"I'll be asking for a fairly long adjournment," Mr Bell said.

Mr Becker lodged no plea in relation to the alleged murder of 31-year-old Ace Hall on June 24 last year.

Police allege Mr Hall was shot in the stomach before being left outside the Tweed Hospital.

Magistrate David Heilpern adjourned the primary case until July 17, when Mr Becker was expected to be sentenced for the more recent charge.

Lismore Northern Star

