Murder accused asks if mum is at court appearance

James Paul Alderton is facing a committal hearing over the alleged murder of Charlie Larter in Murwillumbah in 2017.

James Paul Alderton is facing a committal hearing over the alleged murder of Charlie Larter in Murwillumbah in 2017. Facebook

THE case of a man accused of a daylight stabbing murder has been delayed again due to a disagreement over the facts, a court has heard.

James Paul Alderton, 24, is being held on remand at Parklea Correctional Centre charged with the stabbing murder of Charlie Larter.

Police will allege the defendant fatally stabbed Mr Larter, 36, during a brawl at Murwillumbah's Knox Park on June 6, 2017.

Along with one charge of murder, Mr Alderton has been accused of the assault of Zack Larter and Joshua Mead during the same incident.

The Department of Public Prosecutions on Wednesday applied for a two-week adjournment to "settle the statement of facts” of the case in Lismore Local Court.

Mr Alderton's solicitor, Naomi Carter, told the court there was no objection to the adjournment.

Appearing via audio visual link, Mr Alderton's only words spoken were about whether his mother was in court, to which Ms Carter explained that she had not seen her that morning.

Magistrate Peter Feather adjourned the matter to November 27 in Lismore Local Court, where a committal for sentence is expected to take place.