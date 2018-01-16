Murder accused to apply for bail in 'special circumstances'

Javen O'Neill's, 24, is accused of the murder of Byron Bay DJ Chris Bradley. Photos from Mr O'Neill's Facebook profile.

Javen O'Neill's, 24, is accused of the murder of Byron Bay DJ Chris Bradley. Photos from Mr O'Neill's Facebook profile. Facebook

A MAN accused of the multiple punch murder of well known Byron Bay DJ Chris Bradley will apply for bail a second time on the grounds of "special circumstances", after a Supreme Court judge ordered him to remain behind bars at a prior hearing.

Javen O'Neill, 24, appeared in Lismore Local Court this morning via video link from the Mid North Coast Correctional Centre.

The surfer and trained Muay Thai kickboxer is accused of the murder of Chris Bradley in an alleged assault that was witnessed by three other people at a house party in Carlyle St Byron Bay on Christmas night.

Mr O'Neill was granted bail by a registrar in Lismore Local Court the day after his arrest, but the release was quashed after the prosecution filed a special stay of proceedings and detention application.

At the subsequent Supreme Court hearing in Sydney on January 5, the court heard Mr O'Neill had an "underlying short fuse" and was known to binge on alcohol and drugs.

Mr Bradley, 28-year-old dance music producer and surfer also known as DJ Dad Bod, died as a result of blunt force trauma following the alleged assault.

During the Supreme Court hearing on January 5, the Daily Telegraph reported that Mr O'Neill allegedly said following the death: "He was being a f***king smartass. Oh f*ck, I really f*cked up, I'm really sorry."

Several members of Mr O'Neill's family were in court for the brief appearance today.

Mr O'Neill's solicitor Ivan Vizintin told the court his office had filed a release application for bail with the view for the matter to be heard next Thursday, January 25.

Mr Vizintin referred to Section 69 of the Bail Act as allowing the defence to bring a further release application if "special facts or special circumstances" warranted.

In response DPP prosecutor Peter Woods told the court his instructions were if bail was granted the prosecution would immediately take the matter back to the Supreme Court.

Magistrate David Heilpern said the success or failure of the fresh application was a "matter for hearing".

However he added: "There would need to be something significantly different to what was put to the Supreme Court".

"Are you going to be in a position to notify the DPP what this is?" he asked Mr Vizintin.

Mr Vizintin told the court details would be provided to the prosecution two days before the bail hearing next Thursday.

Meanwhile, a brief of evidence has been ordered for submission by March 2, with the matter expected to be relisted on March 6 at Lismore Local Court.

The bail hearing will go ahead in Lismore Local Court next Thursday, January 25, after noon.