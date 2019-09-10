Murder accused appears briefly in court ahead of trial

Edward Kenneth Lord is expected to soon face trial over the alleged murder of his wife.

A MAN accused of murdering his wife has appeared briefly before the Supreme Court in Lismore.

Edward Kenneth Lord, 55, remains in custody accused of killing his wife, Michele.

Police will allege Mr Lord was driving a car which plunged into the Tweed River near Tumbulgum on the night of October 18, 2015.

Mrs Lord, a passenger of the car, was taken to hospital following the crash, but passed away two days later.

Mr Lord's trial was listed before the Supreme Court in Lismore from yesterday but the court heard he had been transported to a Sydney remand prison in error.

But a grey-haired Mr Lord, wearing a green prison-issue tracksuit, was brought briefly into the dock this morning.

Defence barrister, Jason Watts, asked Justice Ian Harrison for more time to speak with his client.

The court heard a jury panel was scheduled to be available to the court tomorrow, although pre-trial legal arguments are yet to take place.

The case is expected to return to court later today.