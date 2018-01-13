Mural shares ancient Indigenous stories

The unveiling of the mural painted by Indigenous artists Oral Roberts, Lewis Walker and Gilbert Laurie.

The unveiling of the mural painted by Indigenous artists Oral Roberts, Lewis Walker and Gilbert Laurie. Samantha Elley

IT WAS a labour of love and now stands proudly in the middle of Nimbin sharing the stories of the people of the land.

The three Indigenous artists that worked on the giant mural depicting the creation story of the Bunjalung people took up to three months to finish it.

Co-artist Gilbert Laurie shared the stories on the mural to the couple of hundred strong crowd that gathered at Allsop Park to see its unveiling.

"All of our stories aren't written down but passed down,” he said.

"I have got a big book inside of me.”

Mr Laurie explained the mural and all the stories that it holds.

"These are the stories of our country and how we connect with it,” he said.

Mr Laurie shared the story of the snake and the goanna and how the snake stole the poison of the goanna.

"Everytime you see a snake and goanna fighting, it's because the goanna wants his poison back,” he said.

"As they fought they were creating our waterholes...all the way to Evans Head where the goanna finally rested at what is today Goanna Headland.”

Mr Laurie shared the story of the three brothers, better known in English as the Clarence, Wilson/Richmond and Tweed who are all connected to Gama Gada or old grandmother.

President of the Nimbin Chamber of Commerce, Teresa Biscoe said the project gives 'visual amenity' to Nimbin village.

"I would like to see us creating more Indigenous cultural content in Nimbin,” she said.

"Lismore City Council provided the funding for the mural, the Nimbin Community Centre provided some administration but it was basically an Aboriginal Cultural Centre project.”