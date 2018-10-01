Mural master, NZ MP, named SCU alumni of the year

ALUMNUS OF THE YEAR: New Zealand Labour Party MP Poto Williams has been awarded the university's 2018 Alumnus of the Year.

New Zealand MP Poto Williams and global mural artist Guido van Helten have been named the 2018 Outstanding Alumnus and the Young Alumnus of the Year, respectively, at Southern Cross University's annual awards recognising exceptional achievement and outstanding service.

The university welcomed home more than 50 global change makers to its highly-anticipated Alumni of the Year Awards on Friday night.

Ms Williams is the first New Zealander of Cook Islander heritage to be elected as Member of Parliament, and the first of Pacific Islander heritage to become Speaker in the House of Representatives.

As a survivor of domestic violence, an advocate for child safety and a representative for many ethnic minorities in her country, the NZ Labour Party member took a weekend out of her busy schedule to travel to Lismore where she was bestowed Southern Cross University's top alumni honour.

"It's a real honour to receive this award from my peers and the extraordinary alumni assembled here tonight. I am so grateful to Southern Cross University and the community it has given me - it's like being part of a global family," Ms Williams said at the ceremony.

Ms Williams has worked in the community sector for most of her professional life, including in disability, community health, family violence and was working at a community mental health organisation when, at age 48, she studied an MBA online through Southern Cross University with, she said, an "amazing community of other students of all ages who have become dear friends" before being elected as the MP for Christchurch five years ago.

Earlier in the day Ms Williams headlined an inaugural alumni panel, 'Conversations that Matter', which was livestreamed on the University's social media channels.

With profound stories to tell from her own life Ms Williams' contribution to the discussion was as impactful as it was inspiring.

"Education is the way forward and I am so glad I discovered Southern Cross University's MBA program. The opportunity for extra training to advance my career was really compelling and I met the most incredible network of other mature age students who I keep in contact with to this day," said Ms Williams, who has put her professional doctorate on hold while serving in parliament.

Ms Williams said her main message to people was to "find within themselves that strength and ability to be who they really care to be, to overcome the issues of the past and to make their mark in the world".

Guido van Helten

2018 Young Alumnus of the Year Winner Guido van Helten has made his mark around the globe with more than 60 large-scale photo-realistic murals, with commissions across the world throughout Europe, Scandinavia, the Middle East, the United States and Australia.

Most of the photos he takes himself, followed by the mural process taking anywhere from a few hours, such as the commissioned piece inside the abandoned Chernobyl plant, to a few weeks resulting in masterpieces like the 50-metre 'Nations' tower in Nashville.

Street Artist, Guido Van Helten transforms the sides of buildings into breathtaking portraits, John Waddell

Guido was born in Melbourne, grew up in Brisbane and studied a Bachelor of Visual Arts at Southern Cross University Lismore campus majoring in Printmaking, graduating in 2008.

In February this year, Guido returned to Australia for a month and with 50 litres of paint transformed two walls of Southern Cross University's 10-storey Gold Coast campus building with a breathtaking image of two lifelike figures.

Currently residing in the USA, Guido was unable to attend the Lismore Alumni of the Year Awards dinner so sent a video of his acceptance speech.

"I'd like to thank Southern Cross as this is a huge honour for me, and especially to everyone who worked with me earlier in the year on the Gold Coast mural installation and also from my time as a student, you guys have supported me all the way through," he said.

His site-specific murals blend an appreciation of architecture, cultural influence and history through photorealistic imagery based on his own photographs or historic images of the community.

In 2016, he famously transformed the small country town of Brim in regional Victoria into a tourist destination in less than a month when he battled dust storms and scorching temperatures to paint four local farmers on a row of 30-metre high wheat silos.

Watch the video detailing how Guido unveiled his masterpiece this year at Southern Cross University Gold Coast campus overlooking North Kirra Beach, the Gold Coast Highway and next to the Gold Coast Airport.