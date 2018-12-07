Mural a riot of colour focusing on peace

Nateasha Ryan in front of the mural she helped paint as part of the Youth Frontiers project where New Choices students worked to create a colourful scene in the Quad in Lismore.

A RIOT of colour and symbols, The Quad in Lismore is currently hosting a new mural with a lot of meaning.

The mural, painted on plywood, is the result of months of work for 17 local teenagers, and was unveiled at a grand celebration at The Quad yesterday.

YWCA's Alexia Keskerides said as part of the Youth Frontiers program, participants are required to come together to create a community project, which led to partnering with New Choices students to create the mural.

"We could've done anything, and we discussed all these different ideas and issues," she said.

"They then decided to do a mural, with something that means something to both the kids and the community, and here we are."

Ms Keskerides said while 17 teenagers helped to contribute to the mural, there was a core team of eight young people who were directly involved in the mural.

Nateasha Ryan, 16, was one of these teenagers, and said it was a "cool" thing to participate in.

"We decided to do an artwork on Lismore and what it needs, and we decided to focus on peace because we really need more peace in this town," she said.

When designing the mural we put in a ton of symbols of peace such as peace signs, doves and lots of nature, as well as something that we all wanted and liked, such as sports and cool designs."

Camilla Vacchiano volunteered her time with the teenagers to help give guidance and advice, and said creating the mural was "plenty of fun for them".

"The kids had lots of different ideas, it started out very broad, before we came together to make something we all really liked," she said.

"The kids got really creative and the end result is incredible."

Youth Frontiers is the NSW Government Youth Mentoring Program that targets young persons aged 12 to 16, who have the capacity to benefit from youth mentoring.

The New Choices program works to re-engage severely disengaged students by providing an alternative to mainstream education.