Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman was charged after failing a roadside drug test in the Lismore McDonalds drive-thru.
A woman was charged after failing a roadside drug test in the Lismore McDonalds drive-thru.
Crime

Munchies run ends in Maccas drive-thru arrest

4th May 2018 10:05 AM | Updated: 10:48 AM

A CASE of the muchies and a late night maccas-run has landed a woman in hot water police, say.

At midnight on Friday, it was alleged they saw a vehicle driving at high speed long Brewster Street in Lismore, before it turned into the drive-thru of McDonalds without indicating. Police stopped the vehicle in the drive-thru.

When police spoke to the driver, a 21-year-old Lismore woman, checks on her licence revealed she was a disqualified driver.

The car smelt strongly of cannabis; a search revealed 10 grams of cannabis, and the driver failed a roadside drug test. Further inquiries revealed that she was not displaying "P" Plates and she was not permitted to drive a manual car.

When asked why she was driving the 21-year-old allegedly said she was hungry and wanted some food.

At Lismore Police Station the 21-year-old failed a secondary drug test.

She was charged with driving whilst disqualified, possessing a prohibited drug, not displaying P plates, not complying with conditions of her licence and not indicating.

A further charge may be laid when the final results of the drug analysis are known.

She will appear in Lismore Local Court in May. #LismoreCrime

cannabis drive-thru arrest drug test lismore mcdonalds northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Did you witness serious assault at Goonellabah?

    Did you witness serious assault at Goonellabah?

    Crime POLICE seek help from men who stopped offender's brutal attack.

    New high-tech CCTV for Lismore's city centre

    New high-tech CCTV for Lismore's city centre

    News Digital cameras will help deter CBD crime

    • 4th May 2018 11:59 AM
    • 1 Henley
    Watch Grinspoon rocking Like a Version

    Watch Grinspoon rocking Like a Version

    Music Lismore rock band covered a song by Chvrches

    • 4th May 2018 11:10 AM
    10 of the best and quirkiest pet apps around

    10 of the best and quirkiest pet apps around

    Pets & Animals Check out these fantastic pet apps

    • 4th May 2018 12:00 PM

    Local Partners