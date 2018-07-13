Munce enjoys Grafton Cup success as trainer

PICTURE: Jockey Mark Du Plessis is congratulated by trainer Chris Munce after winning the Grafton Cup aboard First Crush yesterday.

PICTURE: Jockey Mark Du Plessis is congratulated by trainer Chris Munce after winning the Grafton Cup aboard First Crush yesterday. Adam Hourigan

FORMER leading jockey Chris Munce had a big win as a trainer yesterday when First Crush made light of a hard run to win the $160,000 Grafton Cup (2350m).

Munce, who won Grafton Cups as a rider in 1999 (Count Scenario) and 2005 (Storm Hill), claimed his first as a trainer when Mark Du Plessis roar- ed home on the six-year-old gelding to beat Winkler (John Everson) and Reneged (John Thompson).

Previously only Maurice McCarten had won a Grafton Cup as a jockey and trainer, doing so in 1927 then two decades later as a trainer.

However, Munce's thoughts were far from winning when Du Plessis and First Crush looked hopelessly placed mid-race when back near the tail of the field.

He admitted he "nearly walked back to the stable” at the same time.

Former race caller Steve Hawkins, who has called and seen many Grafton Cups, said it was the biggest cup win he'd seen.

"He sat four deep all the way and still kept coming,” Hawkins said.

Earlier, Eagle Farm trainer Chris Anderson celebrated his first win with the daughter of Denman in the $50,000 Mother's Gift (1400m).

Anderson, with 44 horses in work, had bought the five-year-old mare over the internet for just $20,000 from a Sydney trainer.

She had debuted for him at Doomben with a fourth last December then ran third there when she resumed from a spell on June 27.

Anderson also owns the mare and her $27,460 winner's cheque more than covered her purchase price.

And he believes she has plenty more to give. "She's a Saturday horse,” he said of a likely metro campaign.