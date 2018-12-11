Family mocks woman’s bizarre baby name

A mum-to-be has cancelled her baby shower after members of her family ridiculed her for the name she chose for her son.

In a Facebook group for the event, the unnamed woman lashed out at members, posting a lengthy and strongly worded rant on the social media page, which has since been shared on Reddit.

In the post she blasts her family for questioning her decision to name her son Squire Sebastian Senator.

It begins with her explaining why the event has to be cancelled.

"It brings me pain to have to tell you this, but I am cancelling the event. I will text you soon if you're invited to my smaller, more inclusive party. At least here no one will judge me," she said.

"Why? Why am I doing this?

"Because y'all have been talking sh*t about my unborn baby. AN UNBORN CHILD. How can you judge an unborn child? What is wrong with you?"

The expectant mum goes on to say that her friends and family have been spreading rumours and lies about her - and it's all because they disapprove of the name she plans to give her son.

"No, I am not crazy. No, I am not mentally unstable. No, I was not drunk when I named my child," she proclaimed. "His name is Squire Sebastian Senator. That is that."

Despite how relatives feel about the name, which she says was inspired by her family's history, she's sticking to it - nor will there even be a nickname, she demanded, saying he must be addressed by his full name.

"You cannot force me to change his name. This is the name I was meant to give him.

"No this is not his full name. Squire Sebastian Senator is only his first name. This is how it will be. He will not be allowed to have a nickname, he is to be called by his full and complete first name."

Baffled by how her family could be so "judgmental", the raging woman went on to explain the roots of the name.

"We come from a long line of both squires and senators," she said. "If you look back in our family tree, the survival of this clan is literally rooted in squiredom. We are all related to senators too.

"This name conveys power. It conveys wealth. It conveys success."

"My baby's name WILL be a revolution," she continued. "It will push people to question everything."

The future mum told her family she was planning a smaller "more inclusive" baby shower where she wouldn't be judged.

"F**k you all. Fake ass family," she wrote. "You won't get to be a part of my baby's life and it's all because you had to judge him."

Her post was published on Reddit on Saturday, where users continued to mock the baby's name.