Mum's warning as sons offered 'secret surprise' by stranger

WARNING TO PARENTS: Stacey Alderman's children were approached by a stranger in Drayton and offered biscuits in a frightening incident. Bev Lacey

A DRAYTON mother is urging parents to remind their children of stranger danger after a man approached her two sons and offered them biscuits outside her home.

Stacey Alderman's sons, aged seven and four, were taking out the rubbish when a man approached her Luck St home and called them over to the front fence about 3.30pm Tuesday.

The unidentified man, wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirt, offered the older boy a white chocolate chip biscuit, and told him they were a "secret surprise".

The frightening interaction was caught on Ms Alderman's home security camera, and showed the man running from the area when a car pulls up across the road.

Ms Alderman said her sons told her of the incident when they walked back into the house when she checked the cameras to verify their story.

She said it left her feeling frightened and angry.

"(The stranger) told (her son) to keep the biscuits safe and that they were friends now because he gave them," she said.

"He said, 'it's our secret'."

Drayton stranger danger: CCTV footage of a man approaching two boys in Drayton, giving them biscuits.

The Tuesday incident was reported to police via Policelink and officers did a patrol of the area that afternoon.

City Patrol Group Inspector Stephen Angus confirmed the incident was reported to police and a patrol conducted in the wider Drayton area.

Inspector Angus said while police were aware of the incident, there was no formal complaint made with officers.

"It has been reported as an intelligence submission," he said.

While her sons were not injured, Ms Alderman said it triggered memories of a similar incident in the same area a year ago when two men approached a girl playing on a footpath and offered her lollies.

A boy playing with the girl was hailed a hero for scaring off the men who had attempted to grab her and her tricycle.

The men sought by police in relation to that attempted abduction have never been charged, but Inspector Angus said there was no information to link the two incidents.

He said parents should keep a close watch on children at all times, and report any instance of suspect behaviour to police.

Inspector Angus said children should be reminded to not accept lollies, foods or gifts from strangers, and to report any offer to a trusted adult.

Ms Alderman said her children had done the Daniel Morcombe safety lessons and were aware of the stranger danger message, but wanted parents to remind their children.

Footage of the incident has been handed to police as part of their inquiries.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is urged to phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.