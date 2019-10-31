Mum's the word when it comes to skateboarding

RAMPING UP: Ladies of Shred participants Hayley Oatley and Freddie Turmel have seen growing interest by women in the sport of skating.

RAMPING UP: Ladies of Shred participants Hayley Oatley and Freddie Turmel have seen growing interest by women in the sport of skating. Marc Stapelberg

HUNTER, 5, drops into the bowl, his skateboarding wheels screaming along the concrete.

Right behind him is his mum Emma Bennett who carves her own path round the Ballina Skatepark.

Emma is one of a growing number of women joining the sport thanks to the help of a local group called Ladies of Shred Ballina.

Emma Bennett at the Ballina Skate Park where she skates as part of the Ladies of Shred Ballina. Marc Stapelberg

Ladies of Shred spokesperson Freddie Turmel said right across Australia they were seeing an increase in promotion of skateboarding for women with a strong focus to show it is doable.

It has meant there's been a dramatic uptake of girls pursuing the sport in Ballina and Byron, especially with the powerful role models of mums and local women hitting the parks.

Ladies of Shred Ballina started two years ago when a local mother came in to Truck Stop Sk8 looking to purchase her own skateboard..

Ladies of Shred Ballina has seen remarkable growth from 5 participants to 15-20 participants. Contrbuted

Ladies of Shred Ballina has seen remarkable growth from 5 participants to 15-20 participants. Contrbuted

Ladies of Shred Ballina has seen remarkable growth from 5 participants to 15-20 participants. Contrbuted

"She came into the shop and said she might get a skateboard just to have a roll around at the park,” Freddie said.

'She said, 'Otherwise I just sit down and look at my kids skating for hours and I get a little bit bored'.”

Truck Stop Sk8 owner Tony Chavez started giving lessons and from a small group of five women, the number of participants has grown to 15-20, aging anywhere from 15 -50 years of age.

"We pad up,” Freddie said.

"It is not easy to be 40 and to put a helmet and pads and look a little bit like a goof ball, to fall, and your pride goes to the side,” she said.

"But because there are many of us and because we are in the same boat, nobody cares.

"And everybody is just like, 'have fun'.”

And skaters like 22-year-old Kayla Matthews, from Ballina, are an example of a few girls that have gone on to compete all around Australia.

"To join the Ladies of Shred gave her a lot of confidence,” Freddie said.

"It was really empowering for her,” she said.

"She was always the only girl here and she was a bit older than the other kids.

"So to join a group of women gave her wings pretty much and now she is competing all over Australia.”

Ladies of Shred Ballina has seen remarkable growth from 5 participants to 15-20 participants. Contrbuted

Ladies of Shred participants Hayley Oatley and Freddie Turmel have seen growing interest by women in the sport of skating. Marc Stapelberg

Ladies of Shred participants Hayley Oatley and Freddie Turmel have seen growing interest by women in the sport of skating. Marc Stapelberg

Freddie highlighted there was a strong community of groups up the coast which meet regularly, including Mums on Board and Skate or Die Mums in Byron Bay.

As the mum of an 11 and a 13-year-old boy, Ballina local Hayley Oatley said she was drawn to the group while looking for a new hobby to engage in.

She said her boys had been super supportive and excited by her skating, albeit a little bit scared when she fell.

"The kids loved it and are really encouraging,” she said.

Ladies of Shred Ballina meet every Thursday during the school term at 6pm.