Mum's terror: Boys 'could have died' after railing collapse

A Byron Bay mum says her two boys almost fell when a railing broke at The Pass lookout.

IT IS every parent's worst nightmare.

A Byron Bay mum was at The Pass lookout at with her twin boys over the weekend when a railing broke, almost ending in disaster for the young family.

"The boys are two-and-a-half, so I checked the area out, because with two of them I have to be hyper-vigilant all the time," she said.

"I placed myself at the entrance to the stairs so they couldn't get down there.

"But in the two seconds I did that, the boys leant on the railing... something happened and they fell, one of the boys was going to fall down the cliff... it's a huge drop into the ocean.

"Thankfully a woman who was there just grabbed him.

"She was really shaken... it has shaken me.

"We are just so lucky. I'm a single mum, I'm out on my own, there's no second person to help look out for the boys."

The mum said she was "not the type who complains", but she didn't want someone else to go through that experience.

"My boys could have died," she said.

"It's not enough to fix that one railing - they all need to be checked.

"You don't know what will happen, you can't rely on things being taken care of properly.

"As a parent it's just terrifying."

She took to social media to warn others about the danger of the lookout, and she also contacted Byron Shire Council and National Parks about the issue.

The reply from National Parks was later posted on the mum's original Facebook post.

"We have taped off the faulty railing with caution tape and I have requested officers to fix it in the morning," the National Parks representative wrote.

"The adjacent rails seem okay, but will get them to double check again in the morning.

"No need for members of the community to fix it.

"Thanks again for reporting it and so sorry for the stress it caused."

But many people who commented on the post said the situation at The Pass lookout had been a problem for a while.

Heidi Jade Street wrote: "Seriously ridiculous. The lookout has being needing repair for so long now. At least a year that I know. Surely it wouldn't take much to fix the whole thing? More action! It's embarrassing as so many tourists head up there."

Stuart Watson wrote: "The Pass lookout has been in a state of disrepair for over two years, we really need to lift our game."

Tim Stanley posted: "That is unacceptable, so dangerous."