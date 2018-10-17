Mum's 'terrible' ordeal: Baby in hospital, home destroyed

AFTERMATH: Two Lennox Head homes were destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning.

THE community has rallied in support of those who have lost everything after two Lennox Head homes were destroyed by fire at the weekend.

Emergency services were called to Survey St after neighbours spotted the blaze about 1am on Sunday.

Angel Isaac said her friend, Krista Jarvis, was renting one of the two homes destroyed.

She said Ms Jarvis had been in a Brisbane hospital since late July.

Still there and now with a sickly three-month old baby, Malakai, who was born at 27 weeks, Ms Jarvis has been faced with yet another challenge.

"She's definitely going through a really terrible, tough time at the moment,” Ms Isaac said.

Ms Isaac said while people had been hugely generous in offering furniture and other essentials, it's uncertain when Ms Jarvis will be able to return home to Lennox.



Given the uncertainty facing the young mother, she said the best help people could offer her now was through a GoFundMe page which had been set up.

On the fundraising page, friends have said any amount of support would be "appreciated beyond words”.

"Krista, who has been battling complicated issues with the birth of her premature baby boy, little Malakai, has been in Brisbane for the past three months, three procedures down already,” the post said.

"Every day is an unfathomable unknown with his massive battle for life.

"We are asking for all the help we can get ... to rebuild her life in Lennox and significantly help to relieve another stress that she just does not need.”

Ian and Joss Castel with son Nash thought their house would go up in flames.

Ms Isaac said the community's generosity had so far been heartwarming.

"There's been such generosity there,” she said.

"People have been so wonderful which we've kind of felt in the community before.

"People are being really generous.

"It's the most important thing, that support everyone is showing.”



Survey St resident Michelle Chandler previously told The Northern Star she and husband Terry first saw the fire from their back garden before raising the alarm.

A number of online fundraising websites have been set up to help residents of the two homes that were destroyed. To help out, visit:

It's understood Lennox Head Surf Club is also accepting donations for those affected by the fire.