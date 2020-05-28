Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mum discovers note and $5 in baby formula. Picture: Facebook
Mum discovers note and $5 in baby formula. Picture: Facebook
News

Mum’s ‘strange’ find inside baby item

28th May 2020 11:54 AM

A Brisbane mum was shocked to discover a handwritten note along with $5 inside a tin of baby formula.

At first, Tillz Siofele thought it was "strange" but upon closer inspection, the young mum said she was heartwarmed by the message.

Ms Siofele was in need of milk powder for her little one and had sent her husband to buy the product last week.

She opened it days later to find the money and note inside.

Mum discovers note and $5 in baby formula. Picture: Facebook
Mum discovers note and $5 in baby formula. Picture: Facebook

"Enjoy this little something. Happy wealth Wednesday," the note read.

"I saw a note and thought 'this is strange'. I unfolded the note and there was a $5 note clipped to it," Ms Siofele said.

Her husband was also baffled by surprise gesture. Hoping to get answers, Ms Siofele took a photo of the note and shared it on Facebook.

Some people suggested the gift may have been left by Camira local Susanna Lucy, who was known for leaving small surprises in groceries, Courier Mail reported.

 

The gift was left by mum Susanna Lucy (pictured), who was known for leaving small surprises. Picture: Facebook
The gift was left by mum Susanna Lucy (pictured), who was known for leaving small surprises. Picture: Facebook

Ms Lucy later confirmed this to be true saying she and other mothers who live all around Australia often make an effort to leave anonymous gifts just to make someone's day.

"There's not enough of that sort of stuff that happens. I get a lot out of it too obviously," Ms Lucy said, adding she has been leaving small gifts for other parents for about six months.

Her reason? Simply to make someone's day.

Ms Siofele said she will keep the tradition going.

"We don't need it but we can pay it forward, and the next person might need it."

Originally published as Mum's 'strange' find inside baby item

More Stories

baby formula mum note parenting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sex assault accused must not contact bikies, court hears

        premium_icon Sex assault accused must not contact bikies, court hears

        News THE 40-year-old man was arrested after a five-month police investigation.

        The pub where beer, spirits, wine is at cost price

        premium_icon The pub where beer, spirits, wine is at cost price

        News Northern Rivers hotel announces mega booze sale ahead of reopening

        Long-time firey shares Bruxner Hwy horror stories

        premium_icon Long-time firey shares Bruxner Hwy horror stories

        News He says there have been at least 39 deaths in 80 years

        Good, bad, ugly: What local NRL stars did during lockdown

        premium_icon Good, bad, ugly: What local NRL stars did during lockdown

        Sport WE TAKE a look at the highs and lows from our Northern Rivers products in the NRL...