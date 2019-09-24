Mum’s pride: Why my boy Greene is misunderstood

Toby Greene and his mum Kate at the Giants' Brownlow Medal function. Picture. Phil Hillyard

TOBY Greene may be the most polarising player in AFL, but in the eyes of his mother he's just misunderstood.

"People who don't know him have quite strong opinions, but I guess that's football," said loving mother Kate.

"It's going to polarise people, but the people that know him love him and we're really proud of him.

"We know Toby. We know what he's like as a person and the people who know him respect him and love him.

"That's the only thing that really matters."

Greene, 25, took his mother as his date for last night's Brownlow Medal event at Giants Stadium in western Sydney - a fitting tribute to the lady who helped him achieve his dreams.

Endlessly driving Toby to games and washing his football gear, Kate Greene has been there every step of the way.

She was away on holidays in Broome last week during the tribunal drama that resulted in him being suspended for the preliminary final, telling family members to take it all "with a grain of salt."

That's ancient history now and the family can just look on with pride at a kid who is getting just reward for years of hard work and dedication.

Kate said her son was bursting out of his skin for the biggest day of his life against Richmond at the MCG.

"He's so ready. He's so ready. He cannot wait to get out there," Kate said.

"I know last week really hurt and he'll be giving it 200 per cent this weekend for sure. Absolutely.

"It's been a dream of his and he's been a football nut since he was six years old. I'm very proud of him. He's worked very hard to be here.

"Hours spent at Auskick down at Watsons Park, the local park at Ashburton, and then went on to play for Ashburton, Ashy Redbacks and made a lot of great friends there, including Tom Mitchell (Hawthorn Brownlow medallist).

"They became great friends and football has been a really pivotal life of Toby's childhood.

"I've got three boys. A lot of washing. A lot of driving!"

Greene's nephews and nieces will fly into Melbourne for the grand final from various cities around Australia.

"They're all really getting behind him," Kate said,

Greene is considered the Giants' most influential player and his return could hold the key to one of the most stunning triumphs in Australian sport.

