Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Holy smoke! WTF is up with Australia's vaping laws?!
Health

Mum's nicotine kills 19-month-old toddler

Georgie Moore
by
8th Jul 2019 2:49 PM

A MELBOURNE mum turned away from her 19-month-old son for only a short time, but it was long enough for the youngster to accidentally consume a fatal dose of liquid nicotine.

The child, who cannot be named for legal reasons, died in June 2018 after consuming the potent substance his mother had poured into bottles of vape juice as she tried to quit smoking, the Coroners Court was told on Monday.

She had turned around to put some of the bottles away at their northwestern suburban home before finding one of them open and in her child's mouth.

The woman washed the boy's mouth and called an ambulance but he died in hospital 11 days later from nicotine toxicity.

Coroner Phillip Byrne said it was not a case of neglect but a "momentary lapse of vigilance" by the mother.

He noted the child had been much loved and well cared for, and his family were shattered by his death.

Everything possible had been done to save the boy's life, Mr Byrne added.

The mother had imported the liquid nicotine from the US 18 months earlier and was mixing it with vape juice in an attempt to quit smoking.

Liquid nicotine, extracted from tobacco, is the fluid used in e-cigarettes.

The substance is classified as a dangerous poison in Australia and its sale is banned.

However, it is legal to import up to three months' worth of liquid nicotine for therapeutic use - such as quitting smoking - with a prescription.

The inquest received submissions from health experts and the Commissioner for Children and Young People, including information about whether liquid nicotine should be legalised.

It has also heard from the Australian Tobacco Harm Reduction Association, which wants to see the ban on vaping nicotine overturned.

"I don't want to go down that path without further consideration," Mr Byrne said of the controversy surrounding the substance.

He will hand down his findings into the boy's death at a later date.

More Stories

editors picks fatality infant death nicotine vaping

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Children encouraged to be proud of their culture

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Children encouraged to be proud of their culture

    News HUNDREDS of people attended the annual NAIDOC Week walk in Ballina, which begins a week of celebrations.

    $1.5 million to revitalise Lismore CBD

    premium_icon $1.5 million to revitalise Lismore CBD

    News Project to revitalise Lismore gets more funding

    Innovative way students can prepare for HSC exams

    premium_icon Innovative way students can prepare for HSC exams

    News This new way of studying for the HSC has proven to be a hit