Tricia Beverley Lopez pleaded guilty at Nambour Magistrates Court to possessing drugs and utensils.
Crime

Mum’s Kinder Surprise meth stash shocks cops

Shayla Bulloch
16th Dec 2019 3:05 PM | Updated: 3:43 PM
A WOMAN blamed her father for a stash of drugs found in a children's toy when police raided her home in a drug bust.

Tricia Beverley Lopez, 26, told Nambour Magistrates Court a stash of methamphetamine found in a yellow Kinder Surprise shell was her dad's and she had nothing to do with it.

Police raided her Nambour home on July 29 and found the stash of meth, as well as clip-seal bags, scales and white residue in a woman's bag.

Lopez pleaded guilty to possessing drugs, but insisted they were her father's who had stayed at her house the night before.

Tricia Beverley Lopez blamed her father for a stash of drugs found in a children's toy.
She told the court she was heading to rehabilitation and was trying to change.

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin said Lopez was on thin ice and fined her $350.

No conviction was recorded.

