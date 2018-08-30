Mum's horror at discovering daughter's abuser

A SUNSHINE Coast mother's horror at discovering her six-year-old daughter had been abused was only worsened when she heard who was behind it. Her older son.

The 20-year-old Nambour man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty at Maroochydore District Court on Wednesday to the indecent treatment of a child under 12.

Court documents viewed by the Daily stated the mother was inside the house when the offending occurred on January 16, 2017.

The girl was in her mother's bedroom watching videos on a mobile phone when her half-brother walked in.

The pair were watching videos together when he placed his hand down her pants and touched her genitals.

When the girl cried out for her mother twice, the man hugged her and told her "not to tell mum".

The mother walked in while her son was still holding the girl and asked him to leave the room.

The girl told her mother he was being "mean" and put his hand down her "second pair of pants" and touched her.

She told her mother his fingernails were sharp.

He denied the claims and left the house but was arrested and taken to the Nambour police station the next day.

The court heard the girl told her mother and police he had touched her on a previous occasion.

The man had committed several other offences and has spent the past 18 months in jail, due for release on November 3.

Judge David Andrews told the man his actions would affect the way the girl trusted men and could "spoil her life".

He read aloud a doctor's report in court that stated the man had a "one in three chance" of committing another sex offence within 12 months of being released from custody unless there was intervention.

The court heard the man had a significant criminal history for his young age.

Judge Andrews ordered once the man was released from custody he would serve a two-year probation term with several strict conditions.