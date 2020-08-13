Mum’s horrifying discovery in microwave

A mother was left horrified after she discovered her daughter's abandoned food festering in the microwave.

Denise Sankey, 49, had gone to use the microwave and the moment she opened the door, she was confronted with what she described as "Cousin Itt from The Addams Family".

"I don't use the microwave very often and I was putting something in there - I opened the microwave door and that was what I was greeted with," Ms Sankey, of the UK, told Kennedy News.

The mum said the "disgusting" plate had "gone past mould".

No, that’s not a furry animal. It’s a teenager’s week-old dinner that was left in a microwave. Picture: Kennedy News

She then uploaded a photo of the stomach-churning discovery, which was of her 19-year-old daughter Liv's week-old chicken noodle dinner, on to her Facebook page.

"Does anyone want Liv Taylor, I'm giving her away free to a good home," the mum joked.

"No actually, I will pay someone to take her and I don't care if it's a good home or not.

"I have just gone to put something in the microwave which I don't use very often and I found her half eaten tea from last week."

RELATED: Trick to prevent food from moulding

Denise Sankey, 49, of Greater Manchester in the UK, discovered the festering plate when she went to use the microwave. Picture: Kennedy News

Ms Sankey said she "can't cope with her" and begged for someone to "send help".

The leftover sweet chilli chicken and noodle dinner festered in the kitchen's built-in microwave - and because it has a blacked-out door, neither of the women could see what was inside.

"She's 19 - I can't really ground her, and I don't want to ground her to be honest, I'd rather she went out," Ms Sankey said.

Liv Taylor, 19, had left some of her sweet chilli chicken and noodle dinner in the microwave. Picture: Kennedy News

Her mum shared the ‘disgusting’ find on Facebook, begging for someone to ‘send help’. Picture: Kennedy News

Liv said she saw her mother's Facebook post and despite her failed attempts at getting her to leave the house, the teen admitted, "I've got it too good at home so it's easier to stay."

"I keep saying to her she needs a nice boyfriend, but she says she doesn't want one, she can't be bothered," Ms Sankey said. "She can't get a boyfriend because no-one would put up with her."

The mum said it's the fourth time her daughter has left food to mould in the microwave, with her "pain" shared by fellow parents.

Denise said she bleached the microwave after her daughter’s mouldy leftover. Picture: Kennedy News

"If you have a teenager son or daughter, this is a familiar sight," one person commented, while others were "traumatised" by the mouldy discovery.

"Omg it looks like an animal lol," a Facebook user wrote.

"I feel (sick). That is bloody disgusting! I thought it was a mat or something," wrote another.

"What in gods name was it," said another shocked user.

After several comments that the mum should toss out the microwave, she said it has instead been "bleached and methoded".

"I would have thrown it away but it's built into my kitchen," she added.

Originally published as Mum's horrifying discovery in microwave