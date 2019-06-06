Menu
JUSTICE: Elle Underhill, 4.
Mum's heartbreaking petition after daughter's death

Susanna Freymark
by
6th Jun 2019 12:00 AM

CASINO'S Michelle Underhill has started an online petition to the Prime Minister to call for mandatory dash cams in cars.

Her four-year-old daughter, Elle, was killed in a road crash in December 2015.

Here's what Mrs Underhill wrote:

"This is a call for mandatory dash cams and for dash cams to be installed as part of the car manufacturing process.

"Not only does this provide a 'protection' element to those driving but in the event something was captured it would provide valuable answers and evidence.

"

"The reason I am asking for this to take off is #justiceforElle.

"My four-year-old daughter Elle Underhill died in an MVA (motor vehicle accident) when the car she was travelling in was torn in half.

"My other daughter... was on life support and injured significantly.

"The driver was found guilty of momentary inattention.

"I feel if there had been dash-cam evidence the court process would have been shorter ... there would have been evidence of what went wrong and answers may have been gained.

"I do not want a family in our situation.

"Something has to change.

"How many more lives have to end prematurely before we ... get some useful preventative (measures) in place? Perhaps the government could make a rebate available. How hard can this notion be?”

