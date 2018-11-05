Mum's Halloween showdown with 'self-entitled' kid

Michael Tickel and Kellie Meier got a shock when they opened their mail to see a very rude handwritten note from a child who was upset that they refused to participate in Halloween celebrations.

A SUNSHINE Coast mother received a rude shock after she refused to participate in Halloween trick-or-treating on Wednesday night.

Kellie Meier, of Dicky Beach, checked her mailbox on Thursday to find a hand-written letter from a young neighbour accusing her of "making dozens of kids disappointed and miserable".

"Good job, you just made a sweet, innocent kid like me have a horrible night just by not going to the shops and spending $1-$3 on a bag of lollies and opening your door to the sound of 'trick-or-treat'," the anonymous letter said.

The note, which had seven sad faces, ended with "I hope I'll see you next year. Happy Halloween, I guess".

"Initially I thought it may have been a joke," Ms Meier said.

"We just couldn't believe how self-entitled the child was.

" I just couldn't believe a child has taken the time out to do that."

Ms Meier said she had left a note on the door saying "we're really sorry, we don't do Halloween", but still had trick-or-treaters come knocking.

"We just opened the door and said 'hey guys, we don't really celebrate Halloween, but you know, have a good night', and they patted the dog and off they went," she said.

Ms Meier said people who didn't want to participate in the Halloween tradition should be respected and left alone.

"This is Australia. We never celebrated Halloween growing up as kids," she said.

"I'm all for the community getting together, and it's a great way of meeting your neighbours that you haven't met before and getting kids together. I don't have a problem, not a Grinch whatsoever, we just don't choose to celebrate.

"Instead of people taking their kids out to knock on strangers' doors scabbing lollies, how about you arrange a visit down at their local retirement home or a church or something if they really want to engage with the community in a meaningful way?"

She said parents had a responsibility to teach children manners and respect.

"If someone has their lights off or their door shut, or a sign on the door, respect people's privacy and their own property," Ms Meier said.

"What's the next generation going to be raised to be like? Parents just need to step up and stop enabling these self-entitled kids."

Next Halloween, Ms Meier said she would approach trick-or-treaters differently.

"Next year I'm going to have the garden hose out," she joked.