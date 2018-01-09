Mum's desperate bid to end domestic violence

Former Lismore woman, Joelle Gabriel with son Micah after competing in the Ms Earth pageant in Las Vegas.

AFTER years of supporting women and children affected by domestic violence, Joelle Gabriel has turned her attention to the perpetrators and those at-risk.

The former Lismore woman is an ambassador for a new, community-driven program to kick-off on the Northern Rivers in the coming months.

Domestic Violence is Foul Play is aimed at educating the broader community about domestic and family violence, its impacts and local support services available.

It engages clubs to entrench a pact against domestic violence and have consequences for perpetrators within their codes of conduct.

"Sports clubs can be such a key place to promote better mental heath and to promote bonding and to give men somewhere to go and role models to look up to," Ms Gabriel said.

By signing up to the program Ms Gabriel said: "The role models of the community are making it clear what behaviour is acceptable and what isn't".

Behind the beautiful face of this Mrs Universe nominee is a story of her own ugly, abrupt experience with domestic violence in 2015.

The sudden and violent outburst of her former husband, who has been charged and sentenced, left her hospitalised and later having to protect herself and her son.

"I had to get security bars on my house, I had to do all of that stuff I thought I'd never, ever thought I'd have to face," she said.

All of this just months before she flew to Belarus to compete in the Mrs Universe pageant, which celebrates married women taking a stand against violence.

When she contacted the pageant about her situation, they allowed her to remain in the competition and told her she stood as a stronger advocate against domestic violence.

Ms Gabriel's ongoing advocacy led her to cross paths with Dallas Waters -one of those heading up Domestic Violence is Foul Play.

Mr Waters said she has been a great ambassador for the program since it started in the Clarence Valley in 2016 with one club signing up 400 of its members.

He hoped the success of the roll out in the Clarence could be replicated on the North Coast and aimed to have 30 clubs sign up for the initiative in the first year.

The program spans all sports from baseball and netball to rugby league -to ensure the message that reducing domestic violence is the community's responsibility is delivered.

"I think (it) is a good way to raise people's awareness around this critical issue," Mr Waters said.

For more information, contact Ashley Miller, 6686 4109.